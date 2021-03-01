Jason Sudeikis, star of Ted Lasso, scored a big win for the show and Apple TV+ at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. He was named Best Television Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series.

As well as Mr. Sudeikis’s nomination, (and ultimate victory,) Ted Lasso was also nominated for Best Musical/Comedy Series. However, it lost out to Schitt’s Creek. Apple TV+ animated movie Wolfwalkers was also nominated, as was Bill Murray for his turn in One The Rocks, which was on the streaming service. Neither won. Wolfwalkers (inevitably) lost out to Soul in the Best Picture – Animated category. Daniel Kaluuya beat Mr. Murray to the Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture award for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

The win for Mr. Sudeikis is though a big moment in the development of Apple TV+. Last year, The Morning Show earned three nominations but did not win in any category. With both Ted Lasso and other Apple TV+ content nominated elsewhere, it could yet be a big awards season for the streaming service.