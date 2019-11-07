Google Seeks Better Android Security via App Defense Alliance

Google wants Android to have better security so it’s teaming up with other firms to create the App Defense Alliance.

App Defense Alliance

The Android ecosystem has approximately 2.5 billion devices. This makes it an attractive target for hackers. Enter the App Defense Alliance, composed of Google, ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium. Each company is contributing its security scanning tools to the Google Play Protect system. This is a built-in malware scanning system in Android to protect people from malicious apps.

According to Google’s website,

Partners of the App Defense Alliance can send a request to the Google Play Protect scanner service to have an app analyzed. The GPP scanner service then sends back the scan results directly to the partner. This direct communication also allows GPP to send requests to partner’s scanner services and receive results from the partner’s scanning engines. This will generate new app risk intelligence as apps are being queued to publish. Partners will analyze that dataset and act as another, vital set of eyes prior to an app going live on the Play Store.

