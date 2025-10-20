Google app on iOS sending users to AI mode using push alerts

Google is using push notifications from its iOS app to steer some people straight into AI Mode searches. Tapping the alert opens AI Mode with a ready prompt, skipping the usual results page. The behavior surfaced over the weekend through posts from search watchers who captured it in action.

On X, Sachin Patel shared a clip showing a Google notification that, once tapped, routed directly to AI Mode. He described it as: “Google sends a notification, and when you click on it, it redirects you to AI Mode.”

Google sends a notification, and when you click on it, it redirects you to AI Mode. @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/Btki3E1YIZ — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) October 16, 2025

SEO consultant Glenn Gabe reported seeing the same pattern on iPhone. “I’ve been receiving notifications with the AI Mode icon on my phone about a newsy topic, which leads directly to AI Mode for that prompt,” he wrote, adding, “Google definitely wants more people using AI Mode… Oh, and I’m sure that’s a ‘new query’ to be counted by them.” He later posted the destination screen users see after tapping the alert.

Push notifications become Google’s new entry point to AI Mode

AI Mode is Google’s full-screen conversational search experience built on Gemini 2.5. It invites follow-up questions and surfaces sources in a side panel. Google framed it this spring as “our most powerful AI search,” and it has expanded in recent months, including broader availability in the United States and markets like India.

If the Google app can seed timely prompts that open AI Mode, usage rises without users seeking the feature themselves. Publishers and SEOs already track how AI surfaces change traffic. The shift to notifications that open AI Mode by default will intensify those debates. “Nothing like pushing your app users to go to Google AI Mode,” noted Search Engine Roundtable while documenting the alerts.

Google wants more people searching inside AI Mode, and it is now using the iOS app’s push system to make that happen. The taps count. The behavior encourages conversational queries and keeps users inside a growing AI-first search flow.