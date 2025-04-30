Google CEO Hopes Gemini Will Join Apple Intelligence in iOS 19

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says he’s hopeful that Gemini, the company’s generative AI platform, will be integrated into Apple Intelligence in iOS 19. The statement came during his testimony at an antitrust trial, where he confirmed holding discussions with Apple CEO Tim Cook throughout 2024. Pichai said he aims to finalize the deal by mid-year.

This timeline aligns with Apple’s WWDC event on June 9, where the company will unveil iOS 19 and other major software updates. If the agreement is reached in time, Gemini could be introduced as an additional AI option for iPhone users—alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which Apple began integrating last year through Siri and Writing Tools.

Gemini Could Work Like ChatGPT in iOS

Gemini’s potential inclusion would deepen Apple’s strategy of offering users multiple AI assistants within its ecosystem. Users could activate Gemini with Siri commands like “Ask Gemini…”—similar to how ChatGPT is triggered for certain tasks in iOS 18.

Strategic Shift in Apple-Google Relationship

Apple and Google have a long history of collaboration, from Google Search as Safari’s default engine to early YouTube and Maps integration on iOS. This potential AI partnership could mark a new chapter in that relationship, particularly as both companies compete and collaborate in different parts of the AI race.

According to Bloomberg, which first reported on the Apple-Google AI talks in March 2024, discussions remain ongoing, but a deal is expected. Pichai’s remarks suggest Google views WWDC as the ideal platform for announcing Gemini’s integration into Apple products, possibly in iOS 19.1 or later updates this year.

While no agreement has been confirmed, the direction is clear: Apple is expanding its AI capabilities, and Google wants Gemini to be a part of that evolution.