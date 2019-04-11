Google Currents is the Reanimated Corpse of Google+

Google+ is sort of back. Google still has the code and is resurrecting the service into Google Currents. It’s basically Google+ for enterprise customers, so Google can compete with Facebook Workplace (via ArsTechnica).

[Google Shuttering Google+ to Consumers, Reportedly Didn’t Disclose Data Breach for Fear of Regulation]

Google Currents

Google Currents is launching as a beta service that G Suite admins can request access to. It looks the same as Google+ but with a different logo and slightly different color scheme (more white). It joins Google Hangouts Chat as enterprise-focused tools.

Currents make it easy to have meaningful discussions by enabling leaders and employees to exchange ideas across the organization without flooding email inboxes.

Currents connects employees to useful and timely content that is personalize to their role and interests.

Admins can shape the discussions in the organization by creating custom streams to promote specific content to a targeted set of employees or the entire company.

If you’re a G-suite admin you can sign up for the beta by emailing CurrentsBeta@google.com.

[Ready? Google Planning Ads in Maps – Think $$]