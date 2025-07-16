Google Drops Chrome Support for macOS Big Sur: Only Firefox and Edge Remain

If you’re still using macOS Big Sur, your options for secure browsers are shrinking fast. Google confirmed that Chrome version 138, released in July 2025, is the final update for macOS 11 users. Chrome 139, expected August 5, will no longer run on Big Sur.

This shift leaves Firefox and Microsoft Edge as the only major browsers still supporting macOS 11. Both continue to release versions that are compatible with older operating systems. But with Apple and Google moving on, the message is clear: it’s time to update your OS or risk losing browser security.

Apple itself has emphasized the security stakes. In defending its policy requiring iOS browsers to use the WebKit engine, Apple cited browsers as common targets for exploits. Outdated software is a serious vulnerability. A browser that no longer receives patches exposes users to known threats.

Safari and Chrome Are Out. What’s Left?

Safari stopped supporting Big Sur back in July 2023 with version 16.6. Since then, all new Safari versions have required macOS Ventura or later. The current Safari 18.5 needs Ventura (released in 2022), and the upcoming Safari 26.0 for macOS Tahoe will require Sonoma (released in 2023). Big Sur users have no access to modern Safari builds.

With Chrome also ending support, only two major browsers still offer updates for macOS Big Sur: Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge. As of July 16, 2025, Firefox version 140.0.4 supports macOS 10.15 Catalina and newer. Edge version 128 also supports Catalina, but Microsoft confirmed that the upcoming Edge version 129, expected in September, will require at least macOS Big Sur.

That means even Catalina users will soon be locked out, and Big Sur users are next in line. With time, both Firefox and Edge are likely to move on as well.

Why This Matters

Browser vendors drop support for older operating systems to reduce security risks. Apple itself has defended strict browser rules on iOS by pointing out that browsers are a frequent target for attackers. When a browser stops receiving updates, it becomes a liability. Users may not notice it immediately, but over time, security holes widen and privacy risks increase.

If you’re still on Big Sur, you have two choices: switch to Firefox or Edge for now, or update your system to stay protected and compatible. Waiting increases the risk of using a browser with known, unpatched vulnerabilities.