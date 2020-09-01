Facebook and Google are cancelling plans to connect the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN) to Hong Kong after fears were raised over China (via ZDNet).

Pacific Light Cable Network

The PLCN was announced in 2016 and it’s funded in part by Facebook and Google. It’s a high-speed undersea cable network meant to connect Los Angeles and Hong Kong, with other cables going to the Philippines and Taiwan. Google owns the branch connecting to Taiwan, Facebook, owns the branch to the Philippines, and Hong Kong-based company Pacific Light Data Company (PLDC) owned the rest.

Yesterday, applicants seeking @FCC approval of a US-Hong Kong cable dropped their request after @TheJusticeDept raised nat'l security concerns. I shared those concerns & will continue to speak out. @FCC must ensure that our telecom traffic is safe & secure.https://t.co/mB7ORlk09s — Geoffrey Starks (@GeoffreyStarks) August 28, 2020

In June, Team Telcom, a Department of Justice committee, called on the FCC to cancel the cable going to Hong Kong over increased tensions in the region with China. The worry was that China would tap the cable and spy on the information flowing within.

Facebook and Google agreed to revise the plans and the cables operated by PLDC won’t be in operation. A Google spokesperson said: