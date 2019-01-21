Google Fined $57 Million for Breach of EU Privacy Law

LONDON – The French Data Protection Authority fined Google €50 million ($57 million) for a breach of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The penalty, announced Monday, is the largest given out since GDPR came into force in May.

Record Fine for not Properly Telling Users how Their Data is Used

Google was fined for its failure to properly tell users how it collected their data and how that data was used to generate personalized adverts across its services. The services involved included its search engine, Maps, and YouTube (via New York Times).

Google said it was “studying the decision to determine our next steps,” and could yet appeal. A company spokesman said: “People expect high standards of transparency and control from us. We’re deeply committed to meeting those expectations and the consent requirements of the GDPR.”

GDPR for th U.S.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently reiterated his calls for the U.S. to introduce federal legislation similar to GDPR. Writing for Time, Mr. Cook urged Congress to pass “a landmark package of reforms that protect and empower the consumer.”