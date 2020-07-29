Google Announces iOS Phone Backup Tool for Google One Users

As part of its Google One cloud service, the company announced today an iOS phone backup tool that is universal across iOS and Android.

iOS Phone Backup for Google One

With the new Google One app coming soon to iOS, Google users will have their photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events backed up to their account. Additionally, there is a new storage manager in the app and on the web to keep track of how you’re using your Google cloud storage and free up space.

As a member, you can share your plan with up to five additional family members, access live help with anything Google, and get benefits including premium support and family sharing. The best part? We’re always looking to improve your membership so your plan keeps getting better.

The app also lets iPhone users sign up for Google One’s cloud offerings within the app starting at US$1.99/month.