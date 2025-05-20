Google Labs Launches NotebookLM Mobile App for iOS

Google Labs has launched the NotebookLM mobile app for both iOS and Android, delivering a long-awaited feature: mobile access. This marks a significant expansion for NotebookLM, which now offers users the flexibility to work with their notes, sources, and AI-generated insights directly from their phones or tablets.

The new app provides a streamlined interface with a homepage listing notebooks and filters for Recent, Shared, Title, and Downloaded. Users can create new notebooks, add sources like PDFs, web articles, YouTube videos, and copied text all within the app. A floating “Create new” button and integration into the mobile share sheet make it easy to add material from anywhere on your device.

Mobile-First Features and Audio Overviews

NotebookLM’s mobile app supports both light and dark modes based on system settings. When users open a notebook, a bottom navigation bar provides access to Sources, Chat Q&A, and Studio. This structure mirrors the web experience but takes advantage of native app performance and usability.

One of the standout features is Audio Overviews. Each notebook card includes a play button, allowing users to listen to summarized content. Audio Overviews support background playback and offline access, so you can multitask or go offline without losing access to your material. A beta feature called “Join” lets users engage in back-and-forth conversation with AI hosts, expanding interaction beyond simple summaries.

Seamless Integration and Availability

You can now share content to NotebookLM directly from any mobile app using the standard share function. Whether you’re reading a website, watching a YouTube video, or viewing a PDF, simply tap the share icon to save it as a source. According to the official Keyword blog, Google Labs plans to expand supported input types over time.

The app is now available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, one day earlier than previously expected. As reported, this release addresses the top request from NotebookLM users: full-featured mobile access.

Google’s move reflects a growing trend to bring AI-powered productivity tools directly to mobile users without compromise.