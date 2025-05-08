Google Launches Native Gemini App for iPad

Google has launched a dedicated Gemini app for iPad, finally giving users a proper tablet-optimized experience. Until now, iPad users had to rely on the iPhone version, which didn’t use the full screen or support multitasking well. With this release, Gemini on iPad feels more integrated and functional—though there’s still room to improve.

According to Google spokesperson Elijah Lawal (via The Verge), the new iPad app offers “a seamless and optimized experience,” not just a resized phone interface.

What’s New in the iPad Version

Full-screen support : The app now fills the entire iPad screen instead of appearing as a small iPhone window.

: The app now fills the entire iPad screen instead of appearing as a small iPhone window. Split-view multitasking : You can place Gemini side-by-side with other apps for smoother workflows.

: You can place Gemini side-by-side with other apps for smoother workflows. New homescreen widget : Quickly access Gemini Live, attach files, or ask questions directly from your iPad’s home screen.

: Quickly access Gemini Live, attach files, or ask questions directly from your iPad’s home screen. Google Photos integration : Ask questions about your images or pull them into conversations.

: Ask questions about your images or pull them into conversations. Expanded Audio Overview: Now available in over 45 languages, up from the initial English-only launch.

Key Features Available in the iPad App

Gemini Live : Have natural voice conversations in 45+ languages.

: Have natural voice conversations in 45+ languages. Deep Research : Generate reports and gather detailed information quickly.

: Generate reports and gather detailed information quickly. Audio Overview : Summarize and understand audio content effortlessly.

: Summarize and understand audio content effortlessly. Canvas : Collaborate on documents or code directly with AI assistance.

: Collaborate on documents or code directly with AI assistance. Image and Video Generation: Create visuals directly within the app.

The update is available globally in all regions where Gemini is supported. You can download it now from the App Store.

While this marks a big step forward, some design choices still feel carried over from the iPhone. For example, tapping into a past conversation opens a new full-screen page instead of sliding in a sidebar, which would better suit the iPad’s layout.

Still, Google’s effort to improve the experience across Apple devices is clear. The native app brings Gemini closer to feeling like a true productivity tool on the iPad.