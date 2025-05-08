Google Maps on iPhone Now Saves Locations with Gemini

Google Maps on iOS now lets you save locations directly from your screenshots, thanks to a new feature powered by Gemini.

This update, currently rolling out, simplifies the process of turning saved images into usable location entries, reducing the need to manually search for places spotted on social media or websites.

Screenshots List Now Available in the “You” Tab

This new feature appears as a “Screenshots” list under the “You” tab in Google Maps. Once enabled, it scans your photo library for images containing location information—like names or addresses—and prompts you to review and save them.

A badge labeled “Try it out” introduces the feature with a short demo video. After allowing access to your photos, Maps starts detecting screenshots with potential places and surfaces them for review.

When Maps recognizes a place, you’ll get a pop-up prompting you to confirm whether you want to save it. You can also manually add older screenshots to the list. If you allow full photo access, the feature will auto-scan your new screenshots and queue them up in a carousel. You control this scan with a toggle option inside the app.

Smarter Location Saving with Gemini

All saved locations are stored privately in the Screenshots list and can later be moved to other collections. The feature aims to reduce the friction of remembering, searching, and saving new places you come across online.

As reported by Google’s official blog, the Gemini-powered screenshot detection is now available on iOS in US English. Android users can expect it in a future update.

By using Gemini to bridge screenshots and saved locations, Google Maps simplifies the way you organize and revisit places you discover online.