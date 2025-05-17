Google Redesigns Gemini Prompt Bar on iOS

Google is rolling out a redesigned prompt bar for the Gemini app on iOS, following similar changes on Android and the web. The update moves away from the previous pill-shaped input field, replacing it with a more prominent rounded rectangle. This new design aligns better with the Gemini experience across platforms and offers quicker access to key features.

As noticed by 9to5mac, the updated prompt bar introduces new pill-shaped action buttons for “Research” and “Canvas,” alongside a simplified “plus” menu offering shortcuts to Camera, Gallery, Files, and Drive. The voice input microphone and Gemini Live button remain, while the interface now adopts standard iOS menus for consistency.

Streamlined Features and Model Access

Google has removed Deep Research and Veo 2 from the model picker for Advanced subscribers. These are now integrated as visible chips, treated as core capabilities instead of standalone models. The model picker now includes:

2.0 Flash – Fast all-around help

– Fast all-around help 2.5 Flash (preview) – Reasoning model built for speed

– Reasoning model built for speed 2.5 Pro (preview) – Reasoning, math, and code

– Reasoning, math, and code Personalization (preview) – Based on your Search history

This layout simplifies how users interact with Gemini’s different features and models.

These changes offer clearer distinctions between Gemini’s functions and its models. Highlighted chips, accessible descriptions, and persistent tools aim to improve navigation and understanding of what Gemini can do out of the box.

AI Mode Shortcut in Google Search Bar

Alongside the prompt bar update, Google has introduced a persistent AI Mode shortcut in the Search bar on both Android and iOS. The new icon, featuring a Gemini sparkle within a rotating multicolor circle, replaces the older voice and Lens shortcuts. The updated layout removes Translate, Homework, and Sound Search, streamlining the top of the app.

The carousel is gone for testers using AI Mode, making room for simpler, colorless alternatives. A new shortcut in the fullscreen Ask AI Mode screen now lets users view their history directly. While the redesigned prompt bar is already live on iOS, the stable rollout on Android is ongoing.