Google Search app gets “AI mode” on iOS

Google is rolling out a powerful new AI Mode in its Search app on iOS, aiming to turn everyday queries into intelligent conversations. This move builds on the success of AI Overviews, which have already changed how people interact with Search. The new AI Mode introduces a more personalized, multimodal, and reasoning-rich search experience, directly available in the app without the need for Labs sign-up.

AI Mode: Better Search Experience

AI Mode adds a new tab to the Search app, offering users a more advanced, responsive way to explore the web. At its core is Google’s “query fan-out” technique, which breaks down a user’s question into subtopics and executes multiple searches simultaneously. This approach enables richer, more comprehensive results than traditional search methods.

What sets AI Mode apart is its ability to support follow-up questions and link users to high-quality web resources. Backed by Gemini 2.5, Google’s most advanced AI model, the feature delivers context-aware results quickly. For complex research, users can activate “Deep Search,” which issues hundreds of searches and synthesizes them into expert-level, fully cited reports in minutes.

Beyond smarter text-based searches, AI Mode integrates visual and real-time capabilities. Using the phone’s camera, users can interact with Google Search live through Project Astra’s technology. This allows back-and-forth conversations about what the camera sees, transforming Search into a learning companion capable of explaining real-world scenarios on the fly.

Agentic capabilities from Project Mariner allow users to delegate tasks such as finding tickets or making reservations. The system handles form-filling and data comparison across sites while preserving user control over final decisions.

AI Mode also introduces a shopping assistant that uses Gemini and Google’s Shopping Graph to recommend products, provide virtual try-ons with a single photo, and automate purchases through Google Pay when conditions are ideal.

To further personalize results, AI Mode can incorporate data from Gmail and past search history (with user permission) for more relevant suggestions. Whether planning a foodie weekend in Nashville or comparing sports stats, AI Mode adapts to the user’s context, even generating interactive charts for data-heavy queries.

As reported by Google in their official I/O 2025 Search Blog update, the AI Mode rollout begins in the U.S. today, with new features gradually becoming available to Labs users in the coming weeks. iOS users can now explore this next-generation search experience directly from their app, marking a significant evolution from information retrieval to intelligent assistance.