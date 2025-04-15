Google’s Android Is Copying Apple iOS’s Auto-Restart Security Feature

Android is set to have a new security measure that closely mirrors Apple’s “Inactivity Reboot” function. The update, part of Google Play services version 25.14, will automatically restart Android phones and tablets after three days of inactivity. This is the same approach Apple took with iOS 18.1. Apple introduced a similar automatic reboot after 72 hours (3 days) of a device being locked and unused.

When the device restarts, it enters the “Before First Unlock” (BFU) state. In this state, encryption keys are locked. All user data remains inaccessible until the correct passcode is entered. For Apple, this feature is called “Inactivity Reboot.” Biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or face unlock, is also disabled until the passcode is used. Apple’s measure has been recognized for giving extra protection against unauthorized access. This is especially useful in cases where a device is lost or stolen. Android’s new measure is designed to give the same level of security. It makes it harder for anyone to access data without the user’s credentials.

The update is being added through Google Play services. So, most Android devices will have the new auto-reboot without needing a full operating system update. Google has not yet given details about which Android versions are supported. Nor has it specified whether users will see a message when their device restarts automatically. The three-day inactivity threshold matches the current standard on iOS. Apple reduced its original seven-day timer to this duration.

