GoPro has announced its newest camera, the HERO10 Black that delivers better image quality and twice the speed as previous models. HERO10 Black is available for US$399 with a one-year subscription to GoPro, or US$499 for just the camera.

GoPro HERO10 Black

The HERO10 Black camera has a new GP2 processor combined with an ultra-resolution 23.6 megapixel sensor. The camera’s highest video resolution of 5.3K delivers 91% more resolution than 4K and 665% more resolution than 1080p HD at 60 frames per second. 4K video can be captured at 120 frames per second (4X slow motion) and 2.7K video can be captured at 240 frames per second (8X slow motion).

The GP2 processor also enables improved video algorithms featuring local tone mapping (LTM) and 3D noise reduction (3DNR) that capture finer detail, more realistic textures and better contrast—even in low light.

In addition to 23 megapixel photos, HERO10 Black enables 19.6 megapixel video stills to be pulled from 5K 4:3 video at 30 frames per second and 15.8 megapixel video stills from 5.3K video at 60 frames per second—ideal for capturing still images of sports and fast-paced activities.

HERO10 Black is also cloud connected—when plugged in to charge, the camera will automatically upload recently captured footage to your GoPro cloud account. This feature, along with unlimited cloud backup of your GoPro footage at original quality, is available for GoPro subscribers for $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.