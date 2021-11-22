JOBY Launches Line of Custom GorillaPods With Interchangeable Feet

JOBY announced a series of new accessories on Monday along with a special edition line of custom GorillaPods. The company will also give away US$1 million in products on Black Friday to celebrate the launch.

Custom GorillaPods

The GorillaPod Custom 1K Kit and GripTight PRO 2 Custom GorillaPod are now available, letting vloggers and content creators have a little fun while still getting outstanding results from the creative product.

Both new GorillaPods have interchangeable feet that can be swapped out for the new GorillaFeet, a line of colorful and fun stability clips that will add personality and flare to the new Custom GorillaPod Kits. GorillaFeet come in several colors, shapes and sizes, including playful duck feet, suction cups and sneakers, and easily clip on and off of new Custom GorillaPods.

Celebration Donation

To celebrate the new gear and its community , JOBY is giving away one million dollars worth of product over the coming weeks, including the brand new GorillaFeet, Bum Bags and more.

Beginning today, consumers can visit JOBY.com for their chance at winning incredible content creation gear, by entering their email address and spinning JOBY’s Million Dollar Wheel – no purchase necessary.

The full list of winnable prizes:

GorillaPod Custom 1K Kit – US$54.95

GripTight PRO 2 Custom GorillaPod – US$84.95

GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit – US$199

Bum Bag – US$69.95

20% off JOBY.com

30% off JOBY.com

50% off GorillaFeet

Free Lightstream Subscription for 30-Days

In addition to product prizes ranging from US$10 to US$200 in value, discount codes of up to 50% off on GorillaFeet are available to win.