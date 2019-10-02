Grazia, Empire and Other Bauer Media Titles Available on Apple News+

Bauer Media announced Tuesday that many of its titles are available on Apple News+ in the UK and Australia. In total, 29 of its magazines will be accessible via the subscription service in those countries.

Popular Magazines Now on Apple News+

Bauer Media made five titles available on Apple News+ when it launched in the U.S. and Canada in March. The service became available in the UK and Australia on Monday. Bauer Media titles now available to Apple News+ subscribers in the UK include women’s magazines Grazia, Heat and, Closer. Other Bauer Media tiles such as film magazine Empire and Car magazine are accessible via the service too.

Rob Munro-Hall, CEO of Bauer Publishing UK, Co-Head of Global Publishing Business Bauer Media Group, said: