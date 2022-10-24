Great Amazon Deals on Tunes and Tech

It’s a dreary, rainy Monday here in the Midwest, but there are some great Amazon deals for your tunes, tech and tablet needs. We’re seeing better-than-ever prices on headphones, power accessories, iPads and more.

Amazon Deals to Help You Listen to Tunes and Do Your Own Recordings

To get things started, how about some new earbuds or headphones? While Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are great, there are other choices almost as good, if not better.

For example, Apple’s Beats lineup has amazing sound quality, noise cancellation, and often the same H1 chip you get with the first-gen AirPods Pro. With Amazon’s up to 40% discount, you can score these cheaper than ever. Here are a few examples.

Beats Studio Buds down from $149.95 to $89.95 .

. Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are $100 off, listed for just $149.95 .

. Beats Fit Pro come in with a $40 savings, priced at $159.95 .

. The Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian line is discounted $20, bringing your price down to $179.95.

For over-the-ear headphones, one of the best choices is by Bose. In a 24% off deal, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $249, $80 cheaper than retail.

Finally, if you want great quality recording yourself, Amazon is offering a deal on the Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB microphone at 23% off. Regularly priced at $129.99, it’s down to $99.99.

Oh, and maybe you’ll want a new MacBook Air to do those recordings on. How does $100 off a 2020 MacBook Air sound? The M1 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage starts at $899.

Discounts on Your iPads and Wi-Fi Needs

Amazon continues to offer discounted prices on the 2022 iPad Air. You can save as much as 13% on a 64GB Wi-Fi model, with prices starting at $519.

The previous-generation iPad Pro, with its M1 chip, is also discounted. Prices start at $899 for a 12.9-inch 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Pro, as much as 18% off.

Finally, Amazon’s eero mesh Wi-Fi routers offer some of the best features and are easy to use. The Amazon eero 6+ and eero Pro 6E offerings are discounted as much as 40% off.