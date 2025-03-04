Guest Mode Revamped in visionOS 2.4 Beta 2 on Apple Vision Pro

The second beta of visionOS 2.4 includes improvements to the Guest User experience on the Vision Pro. This update lets Vision Pro owners customize guest settings from their iPhone or iPad, making it easier to share their device with others while maintaining control over the experience.

Owners can likely set permissions for what guests can access, such as specific apps or content libraries. They may also be able to configure privacy settings to ensure that personal data remains secure when the device is in Guest Mode. This revamp could include features like time limits for guest sessions or the ability to create multiple guest profiles for different users.

By improving Guest Mode, Apple aims to make the Vision Pro more shareable and family-friendly while still protecting individual users’ privacy and preferences.

