Gurman: iPhone Fold to Feature New Multitasking Interface in 2026

Apple plans to introduce a new multitasking interface in the 2026 iPhone Fold, optimized for the dual-screen experience. The system will adapt iOS 27 to support app interactions across both the inner and outer displays. Users can expect redesigned system apps that function differently depending on which screen they use. The foldable iPhone is also expected to carry a large 5500mAh battery, positioning it well against foldable flagships from Samsung and Huawei.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s decision to enter the foldable market was driven largely by growing interest in foldables in China. The iPhone Fold is part of Apple’s broader effort to strengthen its foothold in China’s premium smartphone segment, where competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi are already rolling out devices with flexible displays.

Minor Camera Fix for the 2025 iPad Pro

Apple is also working on a small but important update for next year’s iPad Pro. The 2025 model, likely powered by the M5 chip, will feature dual front-facing cameras. One camera will stay on the long edge of the device for landscape use. The other will move to the short edge to support Face ID and video calls in portrait mode, something users have struggled with since the front camera was moved to a horizontal layout in the 2024 M4 iPad Pro.

Gurman mentioned in his Sunday newsletter that, aside from the added camera and the new M5 chip, this will be a light refresh for the iPad Pro line. The overall design and hardware are expected to remain largely the same.

Battery, Pricing, and a Foldable Strategy

Earlier today, Patently Apple cited a report from China’s Fast Technology suggesting that the iPhone Fold will come with a 5000–5500mAh battery. That’s higher than the expected 5000mAh capacity of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max. It would give the foldable iPhone enough power to run a larger display setup without compromising battery life.

The report also noted that Apple supplier TDK has developed silicon-carbon dual batteries, a technology already used by Chinese OEMs. It remains unclear whether Apple will adopt this new battery tech or stick with more traditional options.

Pricing is another challenge. The foldable iPhone is expected to launch at $2100. Patently Apple suggested Apple could cut costs by avoiding a full-size secondary display on the outer panel. Instead, a compact screen similar in size to the Dynamic Island could handle basic tasks like showing notifications and calls. This approach could help reduce production costs and make future versions more accessible.