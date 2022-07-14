‘Gutsy’ Docuseries Starring Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Gets September Premiere Date on Apple TV+

Today Apple TV+ announced a new docuseries from Hilary and Chelsea Clinton called Gutsy. The series is set to debut Sept. 9.

Gutsy is based on The New York Times bestselling book, The Book of Gutsy Women. The eight-part series features intimate conversations with women who blaze the trail. Notable women include Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and more.

‘Gutsy’ Docuseries Arrives to Apple TV+ Sept. 9

The docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on an intellectual journey to speak with “pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy”. Gutsy promises to show the Clinton women as you’ve never seem before. The docuseries reveals their special mother-daughter bond as well as their unique, multi-generational way the two approach important and timely issues featured within each episode.

A production for Apple by HiddenLight production is association with Left/Right LLC, Gutsy finds Hillary and Chelsea Clinton executive producing alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai. Chai also serves as showrunner. Furthermore, Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone will serve as producers. Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie are also onboard as consulting producers.

Gutsy arrives to Apple TV+ alongside other notable documentaries and docuseries. This includes the Emmy-Award winning Boys State; the acclaimed documentary The Velvet Underground from director Todd Haynes; the Critics Choice Award-winning, Emmy and Grammy-nominated Beastie Boys Story. Also, They Call Me Magic is a documentary event series from director Rick Famuyiwa which chronicles the life of NBA Hall of Fame Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Lastly, in other Apple TV+ news, the streaming service saw 52 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Comedy Ted Lasso saw an impressive 20 nominations, making it the highest nominated comedy for the second year in a row. For Drama, Severance found itself with 14 nominations.

