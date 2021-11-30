Hackers Infiltrate Website Belonging to Sealand, Skimming Payment Data

Hackers have infiltrated a website belonging to the Principality of Sealand. They used a web skimmer to steal user data such as payment information.

Web Skimming Malware

A web skimmer is a piece of code used to scrape data from web pages, usually payment pages. In this instance, security researcher Willem de Groot told The Record that all transactions made from October 12 have been intercepted.

Mr. de Groot said the code originates from an unnamed group that has been active since 2020, and had planted the same code on a website belonging to a French security services provider.