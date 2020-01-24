Happy 36th Birthday, Macintosh!

Today, January 24, marks the 36th anniversary of Steve Jobs unveiling the Macintosh. In 1984, Mr. Jobs showed off the new device to Appel’s shareholders at their annual meeting, held in Cupertino (via MacRumors).

Macintosh Out The Bag

The legendary machine cost $2,495 and weighed 17 pounds. It came kitted out with:

9-inch black and white display

8MHz Motorola 68000 processor

128KB of RAM

3.5-inch floppy drive

Once unveiled by Mr. Jobs, the new Macintosh spoke to the assembled shareholders:

Hello, I’m Macintosh. It sure is great to get out of that bag. Unaccustomed as I am to public speaking, I’d like to share with you a maxim I thought of the first time I met an IBM mainframe: NEVER TRUST A COMPUTER YOU CAN’T LIFT! Obviously, I can talk, but right now I’d like to sit back and listen. So, it is with considerable pride that I introduce a man who’s been like a father to me… STEVE JOBS.

Apple sold 70,000 units of Macintosh by May 1984. The rest, as they say, is history.