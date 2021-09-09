HBO Max is headed to Europe, Deadline reported. It will launch in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra on October 26

HBO Max Coming to Europe

The move will mean that new customers, as well as those already signed up to HBO España, HBO Nordic, and HBO Go (which still exists in some places,) will be able to access the streaming service.

In 2022, the rollout will reach Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia. More countries are expected to follow. However, a distribution deal with Sky means the service will not be coming to the UK, Germany and Italy for the time being.

Commenting, Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, said:

This is a historic moment as HBO Max lands in Europe. WarnerMedia movies and series like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory are passionately consumed by fans all across Europe, and HBO Max has been created to provide them with the most intuitive and convenient viewing experience to watch these and a diverse range of other amazing titles.

We will get further details, including pricing and the programming lineup, later this month.