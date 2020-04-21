HBO Max Launching May 27th

WarnerMedia announced Tuesday that HBO Max will launch on May 27th. The latest entrant to the streaming wars will offer a number of originals as well as making the company’s library of content available.

HBO Max Launching With Extensive Content Library

Amongst the range of original content on offer is Love Life, a comedy starring Anna Kendrick, and the Not Too Late Show with Elmo. These originals will be available on launch day, with others arriving over summer and fall.

The archive has more impressive offerings such as Friends (there will also be an unscripted reunion show), The Big Bang Theory, The West Wing, and Game of Thrones. Furthermore, content from CNN and every DC film will be available along with classics like When Harry Met Sally.

Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV, said:

Our team has meticulously selected a world class library catalogue and collaborated with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact.

HBO Max will cost $14.99 a month. Those who subscribe to HBO via an AT&T service will be upgraded for free. Charter Communications customers will also get the service at no extra cost (via Variety).