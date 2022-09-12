Head-to-Head: Looking at the Batteries in the iPhone 14 Series Over the iPhone 13 Series

With the announcement of the brand new iPhone 14 lineup last week, Apple exclaimed that the new series will feature improved battery life across all devices when compared to the iPhone 13.

Now, new reports show the details on each battery across all iPhone 14 models. This includes the iPhone 14 Plus, which Cupertino claims has the “best battery life ever in an iPhone”.

Taking a Look at the Batteries in the iPhone 14 Series

Looking at the filings on the Chemtrec website, Apple has published official details concerning the batteries within each iPhone 14 model. Concerning the iPhone 14 Plus, it does pull some rather impressive numbers. Additionally, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have increased batteries, yet interestingly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max actually sees a small decrease.

Comparing each battery to the iPhone 13 equivalent, we get the following the information:

iPhone 14: 12.68 watt hours vs. iPhone 13: 12.41 watt hours

iPhone 14 Plus: 16.68 watt hours

iPhone 14 Pro: 12.38 watt hours vs iPhone 13 Pro: 11.97 watt hours

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 16.68 watt hours vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: 16.67 watt hours

Concerning battery life in an iPhone, two major factors can impact battery life: the size of the battery and the efficiency of the processor inside the device. Of course, heat plays a role as well. Naturally, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max switched to the A16 processor, which is more efficient than the A15 Bionic found within the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Additionally, shrinking the fabrication process during chip manufacturing can also result in an efficiency boost.

Looking at the Stats, Taking Care

Another interesting thing to note is that additional stats on the iPhone 14’s battery have also emerged through a Chinese regulatory database.

These include,

iPhone 14: 3279 mAh vs iPhone 13: 3227 mAh

iPhone 14 Plus 4325 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro: 3200 mAh vs iPhone 13 Pro: 3095 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4323 mAh vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4352 mAh.

Lastly, concerning batteries, Apple has increased the battery replacement fee for the iPhone 14. What was originally $69 to replace iPhone batteries in previous models, Apple is now charging $99 to replace the battery in the iPhone 14 series. This does include the cost of the battery, as well the service at an Apple Store or Apple Repair Center.

Of course, AppleCare+ customers can replace their battery for free, But only if the battery is able to retain less than 80% of its original capacity.

Additionally, Apple has also increased the cost of other out-of-warranty service fees. This includes a jump to $379 for replacing a cracked screen, originally $329.

Users can go to Apple’s iPhone Repair and Service page to look at how other fees may have changed.

Do you plan on getting the new iPhone 14? If so, which one? Let us know in the comments.