Apple Health Records Now Available for Veterans

Apple Health Records makes it easier for patients to view and manage their health records. Today Apple and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced its availability to veterans.

Apple Health Records for Veterans

The VA gradually worked with Apple over the summer on the technology and now its available for all. Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer:

Helping veterans gain a better understanding of their health is our chance to show our gratitude for their service. By working with the VA to offer Health Records on iPhone, we hope to help those who served have greater peace of mind that their health care is in good hands.

Currently the VA servers over 9 million veterans using 1,243 facilities. Veterans who sign into Apple Health Records can see records like medications, immunizations, and lab results.

