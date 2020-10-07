The Health Records section in the iOS Health app is a place to view and store your medical records you get from doctors. Over 500 institutions in the U.S. support the feature, and on Wednesday Apple announced that customers in Canada and the U.K. can make use of this feature.

iPhone Health Records

Canada

Women’s College Hospital – Toronto, Ontario

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton – Hamilton, Ontario

Mackenzie Health – Richmond Hill, Ontario

UK

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – Oxford, UK

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – Milton Keynes, UK

More medical institutions will be added in the future. Apple is careful to note that health records are securely encrypted on device using your passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID. Additionally, the connection between the iPhone and healthcare organization is also encrypted. Heather McPherson, president and CEO of Women’s College Hospital: