Here are the iPhones and iPads that could be compatible with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, the next big software updates to Phones and iPads are coming soon. We recently learned from rumors that iOS 18 might bring a design revamp, and some new AI features. iPadOS 18 might also share some of the same aspects, too, but if you’re wondering if your favorite Apple phone or tablet could get Apple’s latest software, worry no more.

A since-deleted post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has revealed which iPhone and iPad devices could be getting the latest Apple software. The leak was spotted by MacRumors and is believed to be reputable, so we’re here to highlight all the iPhones and iPads we believe could work with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

iPhones rumored to be getting iOS 18

iPhones getting iOS 18 range from the iPhone SE second generation and third generation, all the way up to the iPhone 15. Of course, a new iPhone 16 will also ship with iOS 18 pre-installed. Generally, these are the same iPhones that worked with iOS17, so the list should not be too surprising. Apple’s newer Phones tend to get a maximum of seven years of supported software updates. Here’s the full list we expect to see, but even if your iPhone is supported, you’ll want to keep in mind some iOS 18 features might not work on your phone, depending on hardware like the display, or the chip under the hood. We’ll update this list with more solid details when we have it.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPads rumored to be getting iPadOS 18

On the iPad side of things, things are a bit more dramatic and a few older iPads won’t work with iPadOS 18. Based on the leak, iPadOS 18 will be incompatible with iPads that feature the A10X Fusion chip. With that in mind, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro first generation, and the second generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, both from 2017 won’t get iPadOS 18. iPads that have the A10 fusion might also not be compatible with iPadOS 18, which means all sixth and seventh-generation iPads won’t get the new software. Considering that iPadOS now is now much more powerful, and is moving closer to a laptop replacement with features like Stage Manager, and support for external displays, that’s not too surprising.

All iPad Pro models from 2018-current

All iPad Air models from 2019-current

All iPad Mini models from 2019-current

All iPad models from 2020-current

We’re still a few months away from the timeframe when Apple typically announces early versions of its software updates. That usually happens in June, at WWDC, the World Wild Developer Conference. Developers will get to test iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 first, and then the general public through the Apple Beta Software Program. You can expect iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to be released in September, too. We’ll be here until then with all the latest rumors and news.