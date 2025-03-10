Here’s How and Why Apple Changed Release Strategy in 2025 Compared to ’23 & ’24

In 2024, Apple followed a strategy by releasing the Vision Pro in February. This was followed by an update to the MacBook Air in March, during which Apple likely added new processors or design improvements. Later, in May, the company brought new models of the iPad Pro and iPad Air, which are probably to have enhanced performance and display capabilities. Looking ahead to Apple 2025, we can expect further innovations and product releases.

In 2023, Apple launched a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and HomePod in January. This was an important point in their product lineup, as it gave users new options in computers and smart speakers. In March, Apple released the yellow iPhone 14, adding a new color option to the existing iPhone lineup.

In 2025, Apple’s strategy appears to be evolving with a focus on both early and late-year releases. The company has already announced new products like the iPhone 16E and updated MacBook Air and Mac Studio models with M4 and M3 Ultra chips.

Additionally, Apple is working on a smart home command center and plans to refresh the Mac Pro in the summer, possibly with the M3 Ultra chip due to the M4 Ultra chip’s uncertain status.

Compared to previous years, Apple’s 2025 strategy seems to emphasize more product categories, including smart home devices and more frequent chip updates. The staggered approach remains consistent, but the focus on new chip technologies like the M4 and M5 indicates an emphasis on performance and innovation.

This year, Apple is also expected to launch over 20 new devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more, indicating a more aggressive product rollout compared to previous years.

More here by Mark Gurman.