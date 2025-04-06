Here’s How Apple Could Deal With Tariffs: Price Adjustments, Supplier Negotiations, Supply Chain Changes

Apple is facing a big decision as tariffs are set to take effect by April 9. The company must determine how to handle the added costs, which could involve absorbing some expenses, negotiating with suppliers, adjusting product prices, or making changes to its supply chain.

One probable step is that Apple’s procurement teams are likely negotiating with component makers and manufacturing partners to lower costs. This approach could help the company protect its profit margins. Additionally, Apple may decide to absorb a small portion of the tariff costs. With hardware margins around 45%, the company has some room to manage these expenses without heavily impacting its bottom line.

Another probable outcome is that Apple might adjust iPhone prices to account for the tariffs. Consumers are likely aware of the external factors driving such changes, which could make them more understanding of price increases. However, Apple would need to carefully balance any adjustments to avoid affecting demand.

Apple is also likely exploring changes to its supply chain to reduce its exposure to tariffs. While a full-scale return to U.S. manufacturing is unlikely due to higher costs, the company may look into expanding operations in other regions or restructuring its supply chain to minimize risks tied to geopolitical tensions.

The company’s approach will likely involve a combination of these strategies, giving it flexibility in navigating the challenges posed by the tariffs while maintaining profitability and customer trust.

More here.