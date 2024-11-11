Here’s How Much Money Apple Makes From Its Main Products and Services

Apple continues to rely heavily on the iPhone as its primary revenue driver. Recent data from Mark Gurman reveals the company’s revenue breakdown across its main product categories.

The iPhone stays Apple’s crown jewel, generating over $200 billion annually, which accounts for more than half of the company’s total revenue. In Q2 this year, iPhone sales reached $45.96 billion, meaning 50.64% of Apple’s $90.75 billion total revenue.

Apple’s services division, which includes offerings like the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple TV+, has grown into a substantial revenue stream. This segment now contributes around $100 billion annually, with the Q2 figures showing $23.87 billion in revenue, or 26.3% of the total.

Other major products include the iPad, pulling in over $25 billion a year, and the Wearables, Home, and Accessories line (think Apple Watch and AirPods), bringing in around $40 billion annually.

Despite these impressive figures, Apple faces challenges in replicating the iPhone’s success with new product categories