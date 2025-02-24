Here’s How the Entire iPhone 17 Lineup Could Look Like

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 lineup will have new camera designs, according to recent leaks. Leaker Majin Bu shared CAD renders of the entire iPhone 17 range, showing different rear camera system designs for each model.

Credits: @majinbuofficial

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are moving away from the square camera bump. They will have a new aluminum camera bar spanning the device’s width. The design combines a glass section for the logo area integrated into a metal chassis. These models might also include a probable wireless reverse charging feature.

A new model called the iPhone 17 Air will replace the Plus variant. It will have a thinner design with a horizontal camera bar and a single camera lens. The standard iPhone 17 will keep the current camera design language from the iPhone 16 series.

There are also changes in materials for the new lineup. The iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max will have aluminum frames, while the iPhone 17 Air will have a titanium frame.

Quite a few sources have confirmed these leaks, including Fixed Focus Digital, Ice Universe, and Digital Chat Station. They base their information on Apple’s supply chain in China.

Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 17 lineup during its usual September launch event.