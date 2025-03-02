Here’s More Info on Apple C2 and C3

Apple is proceeding with its plans to create its own silicon for networking and cellular connectivity, according to reports. The company’s work on replacing components currently supplied by Qualcomm and Broadcom continues, with a roadmap that extends several years.



The first step in this process is the C1 modem, which is called the C1, that debuted in the iPhone 16e. This modem focuses on energy efficiency, but it does not support all the same wavelengths as existing Qualcomm modems. Future iterations, the C2 and C3, are being worked on. The C2, code-named Ganymede, is hoping to match current Qualcomm modem capabilities, adding mmWave support and faster data speeds. It is planned for inclusion in the 2026 iPhone 18 lineup and 2027 iPad models. The C3 modem, code-named Prometheus, is hoping to surpass Qualcomm’s performance with enhanced AI capabilities and support for next-generation satellite networks. This modem is planned for the 2027 iPhone 19 lineup.



In addition to cellular modems, Apple is also working on a new networking chip, code-named Proxima. This chip will support Wi-Fi 6E and has the probable capability of acting as a Wi-Fi router. Reports say this chip will be included in refreshed HomePod mini and Apple TV models this year. Some iPhone models this year, and some iPad and Mac models in 2026, will also have this chip. One analyst says that the entire iPhone 17 lineup will have this chip, enhancing connectivity across Apple devices and reducing cost.



Apple is also considering adding cellular support to MacBooks, beginning in 2026. After the modem transition is complete, the company is considering integrating its cellular modems into its main Apple Silicon chips. This integration is not likely to happen until 2028 at the earliest. This approach would have cost and efficiency benefits.

