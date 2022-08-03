Here’s the August Events for ‘Pokémon GO’, Including Global Release of Ultra Beasts

Trainers! Niantic has announced the events for Pokémon GO arriving in August. There’s a lot to look forward to, including the finale to Pokémon GO Fest 2022. While some events have sparse details right now, we tried to include as much as possible for the events.

Concerning the events, let’s take a look.

August 2022 Events for ‘Pokémon GO’

For Friday, Aug 5 through Sunday, Aug 7, Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo will be taking place in Japan. Right now, it is mostly an in-person event, though many are expecting a Global Collection Challenge. The event is looking to feature a Special Research story based around Sky Forme Shaymin as well as the introduction of the Ultra Beast Xurkitree. It is likely that there will be global event spawns based around this event, likely seeing Pansage in the wild.

For Wednesday, Aug. 10 through Tuesday, Aug. 16 trainers will have the Bug Out! 2022 event. This event will feature Bug-type Pokémon, and many are hoping that Kleavor, the Hisuian evolution of Scyther, will be making an appearance. Either way, expect bonuses as well as increased Bug-type spawns.

Saturday, Aug. 13 is Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. Galarian Zigzagoon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, with a chance to capture a shiny. This is going to be a likely massive event, so expect a full report sometime next week. However, right now we do know that the final evolution of G. Zigzagoon, Obstagoon, will learn the move Obstruct. Additionally Galarian Linoone will appear in 4-Star Raid Battles after the event.

During Thursday, Aug. 18 through Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Pokémon World Championship event returns for the first time in since 2019 and will feature Pokémon GO for the first time. Due to this news, it is likely that POGO will have it’s own special event during this time, so be sure to keep an eye out for that.

‘Pokémon GO’ Fest 2022: Finale Has Big News

Lastly, the largest news to arrive this week concerns the secret bonus unlock event for Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale. Taking place Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, the Pokémon Company today officially announced that all four Ultra Beasts that have been introduced will be making an appearance during this event. That means trainers across the globe will have access to Xurkitree, Buzzwole, Nihilego and Pheromosa.

Additionally, Sky Forme Shaymin will also be available through Special Research.

The new Pokémon Presents announcement released today unveiled a ton of Pokémon news, so be sure to give it a watch.

Furthermore, here are the spotlight hours for August:

Aug. 2: Hisuian Voltorb with Double Catch Stardust bonus

Aug. 9: Nidoran♀ with Double Catch XP bonus

Aug. 16: Joltik with Double Catch Candy bonus

Aug. 23: Nidoran♂ with Double Transfer Candy

Aug. 30: Pidove with Double Evolution XP bonus

Spotlight hours occur every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Only Hisuian Voltorb lacks the chance to be shiny.

Concerning Raid Hour, here are the Raid Hours for the month of August.

Aug. 3: Palkia

Aug. 10: Genesect

Aug. 17: Genesect

Aug. 24: Zacian

Aug. 31: Zamazenta

Note that Genesect, Zacian and Zamazenta cannot be shiny. Raid hours are every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

For Mega Raids, here is the schedule:

Sunday, July 31, to Wednesday, Aug. 10: Mega Abomasnow

Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Thursday, Aug. 18: ??? (Rumors suggest Mega Scizor)

Thursday, Aug. 18, to Thursday, Aug. 25: Mega Slowbro

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022: Mega Ampharos

Lastly, for the Special Research Box this month, it will feature Galarian Stunfisk, with a chance to be shiny. Complete a research task everyday for seven days to unlock the Special Research Box.

What are you looking forward to in Pokémon GO this month? Let us know in the comments.