Here’s the Top Emojis Celebrities Use on Instagram in 2022

Celebrities and Instagram personalities love emojis, and honestly, who doesn’t? With the likely release of 31 new emojis heading to iOS and Android, World Emoji Day is also arriving July 17. With that in mind, today seems like a good day to explore what emojis the most popularity celebrities use the most often.

Freedom Mobiles collected data from every post from the 50 most followed celebs on Instagram. The goal being to see what emojis celebrities use the most.

Looking at the Top Emojis Celebrities Use on Instagram

The company was able to obtain this data through Phantombuster. Freedom Mobiles scraped every Instagram post by each of the top 50 most-followed celebrities on Instagram. Lists for the top 5 most used emojis for all 50 celebrities are included, and the celebrities are ranked by number of followers. Freedom Mobiles also extracted the top 10 most used emojis for all 50 celebrities combined. The data was collected July 11, 2022.

The company took a look at the 50 most followed celebrities on Instagram, ranging from the “King of Instagram” Cristiano Ronaldo, to celebrities such as Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Beyonce, Selena Gomez and more.

While users can have fun exploring the top 50 celebrities list—seeing who made the cut may actually surprise you—but which celebrities use what emojis is also rather interesting.

Additionally, many employ emojis to help push a specific brand, such as The Rock using the tumbler glass emoji 2,940 times to rep his tequila, many also use emojis to show their patriotism. For example, Singer and Fashionista Rhianna loves to show support for her home country of Barbados by posting the country’s flag a whopping 55 times throughout her posts. Of course, some just want to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, which is how the pride flag sees itself 61 times in celebrity posts.

Digging Deeper into Emojis

Of course, some celebrities have iconic brands that translate well in the emoji world. For example, the legendary Beyonce is the Queen Bee to her fans, which is likely why she includes the bee emoji 113 times in her posts.

Similarly, Lebron James, often known as the King (shoutout Akron, Ohio!), loves to include a crown with many of his of Insta posts, as the basketball legend has used the crown emoji an astounding 1,271 times.

Of course, when it comes to celebrities, they naturally find themselves magnetized toward a camera. Which is why it’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian has used the emoji 165 times. An impressive number, though nowhere near Justin Bieber’s 1,597 uses of the camera emoji.

Freedom Mobiles also took a look at the top most used emojis by the 50 most followed celebrities combined. It’s not surprising that the number one emoji used by celebrities is the red heart, with 12,741 uses. This is followed by the crying with laughter emoji at 10,603 uses. Fire, high five, sparkles, flexing arm and fist also all made the top ten.

Recently, the Unicode Consortium is considering a range of 31 new emojis that may arrive to iOS and Android. In terms of emojis, don’t forget that iOS 16 now allows for more Memoji options as well.

You can find the rest of the top 50 on Freedom Mobiles website.

What’s your favorite emoji to use? Any that you’re looking forward to when the new emojis arrive? Are you like me and have no idea who some of these Instagram celebrities are? Let us know in the comments.