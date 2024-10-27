Here’s What to Expect From This Week’s M4 Mac Launches

Apple is set to unveil a new lineup of Mac devices featuring the M4 chip this week. The chip, which debuted in the latest iPad Pro models, promises powerful performance improvement and improved energy efficiency compared to its predecessor, the M3.

The M4 chip is built on advanced 3-nm technology and includes a 10-core CPU with four performance cores and six efficiency cores. This architecture is expected to deliver up to 50% faster CPU performance than the M2 chip found in earlier models. Additionally, the M4 has a new 10-core GPU that supports advanced features, such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, for better graphics rendering for gaming and applications.

The M4 is its Neural Engine, capable of processing 38 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

During the upcoming event, Apple will introduce a 24-inch iMac, two versions of the Mac mini, and updated configurations of the MacBook Pro, including both 14-inch and 16-inch models, which was earlier leaked in Russia. Each device will use the M4 chip of different variants.

