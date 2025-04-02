Here’s What Users Think of iOS 18.4: Public Opinion and Review

A good bit of sleuthing can let you know the release date for the first iOS 18.4 beta, fortunately this article does the work for you.

iOS 18.4 has been met with mixed reactions from users since its release. Many have praised the update for its improvements in stability, responsiveness, and battery life. For some, the update feels smoother and faster, with noticeable enhancements to scrolling across apps like Safari, WhatsApp, and the notification center. A user noted that their iPhone 12 experienced better battery performance, losing only 10% over a day compared to previous versions. Similarly, another user shared that their iPhone 15 Pro maintained 99% battery after hours of use, suggesting improved efficiency.

However, not all feedback has been positive. Some users reported persistent bugs and glitches that remain unresolved. Issues such as laggy animations in the notification center and oversaturated colors in app previews continue to frustrate users who have reported them multiple times. The camera zoom bug—a recurring complaint—has also not been fixed for everyone. Additionally, some users experienced heating problems with devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max during charging or while using AI features like Genmojis and Playground.

The update introduced new features, including expanded language support for Telugu as a system language on iPhones, which was well-received by users who appreciated the cultural connection it provided. Yet, Apple Intelligence remains unavailable when Telugu is set as the system language—a limitation that some users found disappointing but manageable.

Several users expressed dissatisfaction with Apple Intelligence, saying it felt unnecessary or ineffective. One user remarked that they preferred using third-party apps like ChatGPT for similar tasks due to their simplicity and reliability. Others noted that AI-related features caused strain on devices or led to unexpected behavior.

Installation times varied significantly across devices, with some reporting unusually long durations. While the update resolved certain bugs—such as camera freezes and push notification issues—it introduced new ones for some users, including problems with Bluetooth connectivity during airplane mode and glitches in Safari’s “listen to page” feature.

Overall, iOS 18.4 is seen as an improvement by many in terms of performance and battery life but continues to face criticism for unresolved bugs and underwhelming new additions.