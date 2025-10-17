Here’s Why Apple Vision Pro M5’s Weight Got Heavier

Apple’s new Vision Pro M5 didn’t just get smarter, it got heavier. About 150 grams heavier, to be exact. That might sound trivial on paper, but when it’s sitting on your face for hours, you notice. The change has already sparked a mix of jokes, debates, and raised eyebrows. But before calling it a design misstep, it’s worth asking why Apple made this choice, and whether it actually makes sense.

A Heavier Vision

The Vision Pro M5 now weighs roughly 800 grams, compared to the original M2 model’s 650 grams. That’s like strapping half an iPhone to your forehead. Not exactly a small difference when comfort defines whether you’ll use something for five minutes or fifty.

Here’s the thing: weight doesn’t exist in isolation. It’s the result of trade-offs: more power, better cooling, sturdier materials, sharper displays. Apple packed the M5 model with a new chip, upgraded cooling, and a reinforced frame to stabilize its dual 4K micro-OLED displays. That’s the real reason behind the extra heft. The payoff? Less throttling, smoother visuals, and a headset that runs cooler even when pushing complex 3D environments.

Why Apple Didn’t Try to Make It Lighter

It’s easy to assume Apple’s always chasing thinner, lighter, sleeker, but that’s not the full story. Sometimes, the company adds weight to fix bigger problems. The Vision Pro M5 includes a redesigned dual-knit headband that distributes pressure more evenly across the head. The idea isn’t to make it lighter, but to make it feel lighter.

This approach is classic Apple: fix perception through design. Users might feel less strain, even if the scale says otherwise. Whether that actually works in long sessions remains to be seen, but early testers suggest it’s noticeably more balanced.

More Power, More Heat, More Hardware

Adding power means adding parts. The M5 chip draws more energy and needs better thermal management. That calls for a denser cooling system. The displays have been tweaked for improved brightness and less glare, which requires structural reinforcement. Apple also slipped in extra sensors for motion tracking and spatial awareness.

These upgrades aren’t optional, they’re physical components that take up space and add grams. The engineers clearly decided that the performance gains outweigh the downside. It’s a conscious decision: prioritize capability, accept the mass.

The Psychology of Weight

Apple has been here before. Remember when people complained about heavier iPhones or thicker MacBooks? Every time, the conversation fades once users experience the improvements firsthand. The Vision Pro M5 is following the same pattern. It’s part of Apple’s design rhythm: push a limit, take the criticism, refine in the next round.

Weight becomes part of the story. It’s tangible proof that Apple’s chasing something ambitious enough to require extra material. In that sense, the M5 Vision Pro’s weight isn’t a flaw, it’s a side effect of ambition.