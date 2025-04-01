Here’s Why Apple’s Foldable iPhone Will Ditch Face ID in Favor of Touch ID

While most tech titans, including Samsung and Xiaomi, have launched multiple iterations of foldable smartphones, Apple doesn’t seem to be in any rush whatsoever to jump onto the bandwagon. However, the Cupertino giant is reportedly busy refining its upcoming “iPhone Fold” set to launch in late 2026 or early 2027.

Several reports from reliable sources (i.e., noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo) have confirmed the specs expected to feature in the foldable iPhone. Whether it’s the book-style design, the iPad-inspired 4:3 aspect ratio, or the camera design, many intriguing details have leaked.

However, the leak that has grabbed my attention the most is Apple’s decision to ditch Face ID in favor of Touch ID. According to Ming Chi Kuo, the tech giant will integrate Touch ID into the power button. This design choice is due to insufficient space for the TrueDepth camera.

While Touch ID is still a gold standard for fingerprint scanners, its integration into a foldable iPhone, touted as a futuristic device, seems paradoxical. If you use modern iPhones or iPads with Face ID, you’ll understand my concern.

Can Apple still rectify this controversial design choice? The company is doing everything possible to trim down the TrueDepth camera so that it doesn’t add any unnecessary bulk to the iPhone Fold. If it fails to achieve the desired sleek profile, adopting Touch ID would be the eventual option. So, all hope is not lost yet.

Considering that we’ve just entered April 2025, late 2026 or early 2027 (the rumored launch of the iPhone Fold) still seems far away. Therefore, you can expect a lot of key details to be changed and tweaked in between.