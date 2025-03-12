Here’s Why iPhone 16e Is More Expensive Than Expected

The iPhone 16e, recently launched by Apple, comes with a price tag of $599, which is notably higher than the iPhone SE. This price difference is part of Apple’s strategy to boost revenue and maintain profit margins, especially in light of sluggish iPhone sales.

The higher price point is not primarily due to tariffs, as some speculated, but rather a deliberate choice to preserve profitability. By pricing the iPhone 16e $170 more than the iPhone SE, Apple hopes to increase revenue without deterring consumers from purchasing the device.

The timing of the iPhone 16e’s release also aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to capitalize on strong momentum in Mac and iPad sales. The company is leveraging this momentum to kick off a new marketing cycle and encourage upgrades across its product line.

Additionally, the back-to-school season is approaching, and Apple is positioning its entry-level devices, including the iPad and MacBook Air, as attractive options for students. The iPhone 16e’s higher price reflects Apple’s efforts to balance revenue goals with consumer demand, especially during a period when institutions are planning their educational technology purchases.