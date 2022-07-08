Hollywood Critics Association Awards Recognizes Apple TV+ As Most Nominated Streaming Service With 53 Nominations

The Hollywood Critics Association Awards gave Apple TV+ some much-deserved recognition. The Association recognized Apple TV+ as the most nominated streaming service, scoring 53 nominations for its various TV series and featured films.

‘Severance’ on Apple TV+ Streaming Service Is The Most Nominated Drama Series

In a press release, Apple announced that Severance and Ted Lasso led the Best Drama and Best Comedy Streaming categories respectively. The two Apple TV+ originals got 12 nominations each. Apple’s workplace thriller Severance became the most-nominated drama series, as it received multiple nominations. These included Best Actress and Best Actor for Britt Lower and Adam Scotty; Best Supporting Actor for Zach Cherry, Trammel Tillman, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken. It also received nominations for Best Supporting Actress for Patricia Arquette and Dichen Lachman. Additionally, the thrillers also got several directing and writing nominations.

Apple TV+ Gets Major Category Nominations

Aside from Severance and Ted Lasso, Apple also received major category recognitions for its other programs. These include the following:

Acapulco

The Afterparty

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Central Park

Dickinson

The Last Days of Ptolemy

The Morning Show

Pachinko

Prehistoric Planet

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Schmigadoon!

Servant

Slow Horses

WeCrashed

‘Ted Lasso’ on Apple TV+ Streaming Service Is The Most Nominated Comedy Series

Not surprisingly, Ted Lasso earned the title of being the most-nominated comedy series. And that’s the second year in a row for the series. Jason Sudeikis was nominated for Best Actor, while Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple were nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Likewise, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, and Toheeb Jimoh received nominations for Best Supporting Actor. The series also got four writing and directing nominations. Additionally, the holiday special, Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache, also got nominated for Best Animated Short Form Series.

All in all, HCA TV Awards nominated Apple TV+ programs in 53 categories. We will know for sure if Apple will bag all these awards during the presentation ceremony that will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, on August 14. Meanwhile, you may check the Apple TV+ press site for the full list of programs that received nominations