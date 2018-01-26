Apple In Store Pickup Available for HomePod Pre-orders

You can pre-order an Apple HomePod smart speaker today for delivery on February 9th, and you can choose in-store pickup, too.

Apple kicked off HomePod pre-orders on Friday, January 26th, and showed home delivery date of Friday, February 9th. If you ordered one, and were looking closely at your delivery options, you saw that in-store pickup was an option, too.

HomePod Apple’s entry into the smart speaker market. The 6.8-inch tall speaker packs in seven tweeters and a woofer, plus six far field microphones. It automatically adjusts itself for the best audio quality based on where it’s placed in a room, and it supports limited Siri voice commands for music playback, weather and news reports, and access to Calendar, Reminders, Notes, and Messages data for the Apple ID and iCloud account it’s linked to.

HomePod is available in white or space gray for US$349 through Apple’s website, the Apple Store app, and Best Buy.