Apple Will Host a HomePod QA Session on July 25

On July 25 Apple will be hosting a HomePod QA session in its online support communities. Customers will be able to ask Apple support representatives questions about the HomePod.

HomePod QA Session

Between 11 AM and 3PM Pacific Time, specialists will be there to answer your questions.

Discover how to make HomePod your own: use AirPlay 2, create a stereo pair, personalize your setup and settings, ask Siri, and more. During this live event, Apple HomePod Specialists will be available to help you get the most from your HomePod.

To participate, go to the HomePod Community, sign in or create an Apple ID account, and click Post > Discussion in the upper right corner to submit questions.

