Apple released HomePod Software 15.1.1 on Wednesday. It fixes a bug that could stop podcasts from playing on the smart speaker.

HomePod Software 15.1.1 Now Available

To update to HomePod Software 15.1.1 go to Home Settings > Software Update in the Home App. The HomePod mini is now available in three new colors too. Earlier this week, Apple released tvOS 15.1.1.