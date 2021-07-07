Users are starting to complain that their HomePod smart speakers are bricking following the recent 14.6 software release, 9to5 Mac reported. The device itself has been discontinued for a few months now, but that’s not actually a reason the device should die at this point.

Is tvOS 14.6 Killing Your HomePod?

Those highlighting the issue were using the smart speaker with an Apple TV running tvOS 14.6. However, it was not clear at the time of this writing whether the issue was a result of pairing both the products or something specifically related to the HomePod. Apple had not acknowledged the issue either.