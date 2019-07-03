House Democrats Ask Facebook to Stop Libra Cryptocurrency

A group of Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee wrote a letter asking Facebook to stop its Libra cryptocurrency plans (via MarketWatch).

Libra Cryptocurrency

The letter [PDF] is to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, CFO Sheryl Sandberg and CEO of Facebook’s Calibra digital wallet David Marcus. It was signed by committee chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., along and Reps. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Lacy Clay, D-Mo., Al Green, D-Texas, and Stephen Lynch, D-Mass.

The committee is worried that “these products may lend themselves to an entirely new global financial system that is based out of Switzerland and intended to rival U.S. monetary policy and the dollar.” They call on Facebook to stop Libra until Congress and regulators have time to have public hearings on its risks and benefits and explore legislative solutions.