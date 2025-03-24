How Big of an Update Will the Normal iPhone 17 Be? Very Big

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 is set to receive quite a few updates, according to recent reports. The standard model of the popular smartphone line is rumored to have a larger 6.3-inch display, up from 6.1 inches in the previous generation. This increase in screen size will give users more viewing area for their apps and content.

One of the biggest changes for the base iPhone 17 is the addition of ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. This upgrade will result in smoother scrolling and improved responsiveness across the device. The iPhone 17 is also likely to have Apple’s new A19 chip, built on an upgraded 3nm process, which should improve performance and battery life.

Reports suggest the standard iPhone 17 will come with 8GB of RAM, a 2GB increase from the previous model. This boost will help with multitasking and overall device speed. The camera system is also getting some attention, with a possible upgrade to a 24-megapixel front-facing camera.

Thermal management may see improvements too, as there are rumors that all iPhone 17 models might have vapor chamber cooling technology. This could help maintain performance during intensive tasks. Additionally, the entire iPhone 17 lineup is said to receive a new “super-hard anti-reflective layer” that is more scratch-resistant than the current Ceramic Shield.

However, the most advanced features are still reserved for the Pro models. The new iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus model, may also be an effective option for users looking for a balance between features and price.

As always with pre-release information, these details are subject to change before the official announcement. Apple typically unveils its new iPhone lineup in September, so more concrete information should become available as we get closer to that time.

