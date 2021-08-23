Google has launched a web page that aims to help people understand how Google Search works and how the team improves and designs this service.
How Google Works
Google has created a ton of products over the past couple decades, but it still revolves around a search engine. This is a top-level explanation; of course the company keeps its algorithms secret, but it’s a roundup of how the team approaches this paradigm and what they do to accomplish it.
On the site, you can find details about how Google’s ranking systems sort through hundreds of billions of web pages and other content in our Search index — looking at factors like meaning, relevance, quality, usability and context — to present the most relevant, useful results in a fraction of a second. And you can learn about how we go about making improvements to Search.